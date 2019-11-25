ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro Is One of the Best Price-to-Performance Snapdragon 855 Flagships to Get in This Black Friday Deal

While some companies churn out flagships with sky-rocketing prices for the masses, ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro does the complete opposite. It provides customers with impressive hardware specifications for a price tag that won’t blow a hole through their wallets. Fortunately, during Black Friday, the Axon 10 Pro is even more affordable than before, as you’ll see in the latest deal.

Axon 10 Pro Deal Is Also Available in the 12GB RAM Variant

ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro is available at B&H and Newegg, starting from $499 and is the unlocked variant, meaning that it will only work on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. If you purchase the phone from B&H, you’ll get the following:

Enjoy 3 Months Of Unlimited Talk & Text + 12GB Data Per Month On The Mint Mobile Network. Offer Ends: Dec 31 '19 Receive FREE Extended Enhance Warranty For 18 Months! Offer Ends: Nov 30 '19

While Newegg isn’t offering any freebies, the deal is too good to let go. In case you’re wondering what you’re getting for your money, it’s a smartphone with a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution that also supports HDR10, according to ZTE. Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 855, coupled with a triple camera solution. The primary sensor is a 48MP one, followed by an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The last one is a 20MP ultrawide sensor, with the front side housing a 20MP shooter.

There’s an in-screen fingerprint reader, along with a generous 4000mAh battery that supports fast-charging up to 18 watts and uses a Type-C USB port to receive charge. The Axon 10 Pro also supports Qi wireless charging, so that’s a plus for those that don’t want to continuously juice the handset through conventional means. It’s definitely slower than charging the smartphone regularly, but at least you’re getting the added convenience.

The 12GB RAM variant is for just $549, making it one of the best Snapdragon 855-powered flagships to get as your daily driver, so if you’re on the lookout for an affordable handset, perhaps this could be added to your purchase list.