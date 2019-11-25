Save Big on Amazon Fire Tablets this Black Friday 2019 – Deals from Just $29.99

Amazon is not messing around this year at all. You can get a brand new Fire Tablet for as low as $29.99 this Black Friday 2019.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99, Fire HD 8 for $49.99, Fire HD 10 for $99.99 and More on Sale for Black Friday 2019

Whenever we talk about tablets, we usually think iPad. Nothing else. But that's not where the world ends as Amazon has had its fingers in this market for a long time now. And they are actually quite cheap too, starting at around $49.99 for entry level models with a 7-inch display.

Thanks to Amazon's big Black Friday 2019 sale, you can grab a Fire Tablet for as low as just $29.99 only. But there are multiple models to choose from with multiple screen sizes, including options that are tailor-made for kids.

Regardless of whichever Fire Tablet you go for, you'll be getting pretty much the same experience with a big focus on Amazon's own services. You get Alexa right out of the box (obviously) and there are built-in apps for streaming movies, TV shows, music and more. But of course, in order to make use of all that, you must be subscribed to all those services. We're pretty sure you already knew that. Even still, you can get basic stuff done on these tablets such as web browsing, checking emails, watch YouTube, playing games and whatnot.

If you are interested, you can pick up the deals from the links below. Remember, they are all good for the entire week so you have plenty of time in hand to decide what you want to get yourself, or someone else.

Buy Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Black - Was $49.99, now just $29.99

Buy Fire HD 8 Tablet (8" HD Display, 16 GB) - Black - Was $79.99, now just $49.99

Buy All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black - Was $149.99, now just $99.99

Buy Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case - Was $99.99, now just $59.99

Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case - Was $129.99, now just $79.99

Buy All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – 10.1” 1080p full HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case - Was $199.99, now just $149.99

Buy Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Yellow – with Special Offers + Show Mode Charging Dock - Was $119.98, now just $99.98

