To celebrate Black Friday 2019 week, Razer Phone 2 is discounted to just $299 today, allowing you to save crazy amounts of money.

Save $500 on Razer Phone 2 in Black Friday 2019 Week - Now just $299 for Limited Time

If you are a gamer of any sort, then you are pretty much acquainted with the Razer Phone 2. From its flat design to the buttery smooth display, it's packed with everything a gamer would need to get some high scores on the go. And you too can dive into action by saving $500 and grab the smartphone for a price of just $299 today. We're not making this up at all. This is a real deal which is going to last for a limited period of time only.

For those who need a quick recap about the Razer Phone 2, here's what you can expect after spending $299:

120Hz UltraMotion™ Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Dual Cameras with Image Stabilization

Wireless Fast Charging

IP67 Water Resistance

4,000 mAh battery

1 Year Limited Warranty

The Razer phone will work with both GSM and Verizon LTE networks

We're certain that the description can't get any more apt than this. But, the description does fail to mention that this beast of a phone feature dual front firing speakers which are the best in the business in terms of sound quality.

Let's cut the mustard and dive straight into the deal, shall we?

Buy Razer Phone 2 (New): Unlocked Gaming Smartphone - Was $799, now just $299

