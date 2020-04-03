Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 Available at Just $899.99 – Features Core-i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

You might want to get your hands on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 available at a hefty discount. That's right, the new Mi Notebook Pro is only available at $899.99 for a limited time. We will get to the product design and specifications in a bit but before that, we would like to point that the price drop is only available for a limited time and will revert to its original model soo, so act fast.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 Features an Amazing Design, Powerful Internals, and a Killer Display

Starting off with the design, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 features an all-aluminum design. It's durable and can withstand casual hits so you can use it for years before you think of an upgrade. In addition, the bezels around are small which gives room to immersive media consumption experience. The 15.6-inch display is one of the major aspects of the machine, which is not only bright but very color accurate for all your editing needs. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 features amazing speakers which will suffice your music listening needs and more.

As for what's powering the device is Intel's Core-i5 chip coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. In addition to this, if you're looking to game, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 can handle most of the games at medium settings since it is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. There are a lot of other aspects to the device that contributes to its aesthetics. It is thin and light which is feasible for students to carry.

If you're up for it, the Mi Notebook Pro is available at a 34 percent discount, which makes the price come down to just $899.99. Simply head over to this link to get it.

