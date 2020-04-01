Stunning Amazfit GTR Lite Available on Discount – Features AMOLED Display, Ceramic Bezels, More

If you're looking to get a new smartwatch that does it all with the premium build quality and a lower price tag, then you have come to the right place. We have the Amazfit GTR Lite available at an amazing discount that makes the price of the smartwatch come down to just $104.99 if you're interested in getting it, be sure to check out the main features of the wearable and how you can avail the discount.

Starting off with the looks and design, the Amazfit GTR Lite comes in a 47mm size. It features ceramic bezels - something we only expect in high-end smartwatches. Other than this, the display is AMOLED and the crisp resolution makes it easier for you to see content and interact with. The build quality is strong which means that it can withstand casual hits. It is 5ATM waterproof.

The Amazfit GTR Lite features 8 Sports Modes and packs a 24 days battery life. It adds all the essential bits that you might be interested in. Since you're staying at home these days, it would be wise to workout. It features a BioTracker, an optical heart rate sensor, a 6-axis acceleration sensor and much more.

