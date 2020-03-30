Get the New Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 at Just $52.99 – Get it Now!

If you watch a lot of movies these days or listen to music, then we have the best wireless earbuds that you can buy right now. Moreover, if you're not willing to spend a lot but still want high-end sound quality and feature-list, do check out the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 - the company's latest model of the AirDots series. In addition, the option is available on a discount so that's another reason why you should opt to get it right now.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 Available at A Massive Discount Coming in at just $52.99

Since the discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 is up for a very limited time, you should hurry up and order your share ahead of the expiration date. If you fail to do so, the price drop will revert back to its original model.

The Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 not only looks good but offers a wide range of features that you can make use of while listening to music or watching your favorite shows. They are light which means they snug in your ear comfortably while you consume media. Check out the list of features below for more details on the AirDots Pro 2.

Main Features:

- A high-res audio headset with true wireless design

- Supports LHDC Bluetooth decoding. Comparing to the Bluetooth SBC audio format, LHDC allows more than 3 times the data transmitted and also provides the most realistic and high definition wireless audio

- Semi-in-ear design, no worry about allergy, comfortable and lightweight

- 14.2mm composite diaphragm moving coil unit. The bass is rich and full, and the treble is clear and sharpallergy

- Also provides dual-microphone with noise reduction, making the call clearer.

The Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 is available at a discount of 20 percent, making the price come down to just $52.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Again, be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can before the price returns to its original structure. You might also want to check out the discount on the following products.

Are you looking to get it? Let us know in the comments.