Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at $524.99 – Features Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, 120Hz Display, More

Since we should all stay at home for our own safety, you might want a device that's good for games. In addition, if you were looking for one, today we have the Asus ROG Phone 2 available at a heft discount for a limited time. It features powerful internals, great unique design and much more.

Get the Asus ROG Phone 2 at Just $524.99 for a Limited Time

If you're up to get the Asus ROG Phone 2 for yourself, it is available at a limited time discount. What this means is that the price drop is only available for a limited time and will revert to its original model soon. So be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration date.

Starting off with the design, the Asus ROG Phone 2 features a massive 6.59-inch display that's vibrant, color-accurate and plenty bright. This makes it best for gaming and media consumption. Speaking of gaming, the display is a 120Hz panel so you get smooth transitions and no hiccups. Other than that, you will get a glowing ROG logo at the back which is customizable.

In terms of performance, the ROG Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The device also features a dedicated cooling mechanism so it doesn't get hot when you're gaming for longer sessions.

if you're up for it, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 26 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $524.99. Simply head over to this link to get it.

Again, be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can before it shifts back to its original pricing model. Also, you might be interested in checking out our discount on these products:

Are you looking to get it? Let us know in the comments.