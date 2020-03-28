The New Xiaomi Mi 10 is Available at a Discount- Features Snapdragon 865, 108MP Camera, More

Behold, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is finally here and it looks amazing. There's a lot that you should look forward to and the device packs its own set of features that differentiates it from the rest. the Xiaomi Mi 10 was announced yesterday, featuring the latest internals, the powerful chipset with 5G capabilities. Now that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is available on a discount, there's no reason not to get it.

I have been a fan of Xiaomi's build quality for years and I have come to admire the software's optimization with the hardware. The device overall seems snappy and fluid which just adds another layer of goodness to the user experience. The display is great and the company has added dual speakers this time around so media consumption experience is immersive as well.

The looks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 are great - the punch-hole display offers an all-screen design which is best for watching movies and playing games. Moreover, it is a 90Hz panel so the content and all touch experience is snappy. The color reproduction and color accuracy are great as well. The display is bright and easily viewable in direct sunlight.

The camera is one of the main aspects of the Mi 10 that Xiaomi boasts in its video, which we have shared below. You get the 108-megapixel main sensor along with other sensors for different situations. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is capable of recording 8K videos. The company has also added several modes for recording vlogs and so much more. As for the battery, it features 4780mAh battery, which is plenty to get your day going.

Lastly, if you're unfamiliar, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. As mentioned earlier, it also features 5G capabilities for super-fast speeds.

How did you like the Xiaomi Mi 10? Let us know in the comments.