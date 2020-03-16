Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots Down to Extremely Low Price for a Limited Time

Today we have the Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 and the Redmi AirDots available at a limited time discount. If you are looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, you can just get one of the pairs we have mentioned.

Get the Best Discount on Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2, Redmi AirDots for a Limited Time

Take note that the Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots are only available at a limited time discount. What this means is that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon, so hurry up and order your share as soon as you can.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2

Main Features:

- A high-res audio headset with true wireless design

- Supports LHDC Bluetooth decoding. Comparing to the Bluetooth SBC audio format, LHDC allows more than 3 times the data transmitted and also provides the most realistic and high definition wireless audio

- Semi-in-ear design, no worry about allergy, comfortable and lightweight

- 14.2mm composite diaphragm moving coil unit. The bass is rich and full, and the treble is clear and sharpallergy

- Also provides dual-microphone with noise reduction, making the call clearer.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 is one of my personal favorite wireless earbuds on the market. It boasts amazing sound quality and a stunning build which is durable. It is available at a 20 percent off, priced at $52.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Redmi AirDots

Main Features:

• The headset has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip to be called a new generation of headphones. Redmi AirDots is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the data transfer rate is up to 2 times compared to the previous generation, the connection is faster and more stable. Listening to music and playing is smoother and softer

•Noise Reduction of 7.2mm Moving Coil Drive Unit and DSP Intelligent Environment Noise Reduction:

• when material and setting are the same, the larger the size of the speaker unit, the better of the low frequency

• The Redmi AirDots are equipped with a 7.2 mm sound unit, which has a low frequency dip and a medium to high frequency.

If you're looking for something even cheaper, get the Redmi AirDots. These also feature amazing sound quality and enhanced battery life. It is available at a 56 percent off, priced at $18.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Which wireless earbuds are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.