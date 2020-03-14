Jumper EZbook S5 Down to Just $296.99 – Features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, More

If you're looking for a good laptop for yourself this weekend, then do check out our massive discount on the Jumper EZbook S5. The laptop is available at a 19 percent discount and thanks to our coupon code, the price drop is massive. However, it is available for a limited time only, so be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Jumper EZbook S5 Available at a Limited Time Discount - Down to Just $296.99

As mentioned earlier, the coupon is only valid for a few days so avail the offer as soon as you can. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the Jumper EZbook S5 and what does it bring to the table.

Starting off with the design, the Jumper EZbook S5 features an ideal 14-inch display that's plenty sharp and bight. It features great viewing angles and bezels that are not too distracting. Furthermore, the compact size of the laptop makes it a must-have for students. Here are all the specifications of the Jumper EZbook S5.

Main Features:

● Windows 10 HOME

Offers more powerful performance, brings you more smooth and wonderful user experience

● Intel Atom x7-E3950 Processor CPU 1.6GHz, up to 2.0GHz

● 14 inch 1920 x 1080 FHD Resolution Screen

Offers good experience for watching videos and browsing the Web

● 8GB RAM for Advanced Multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games, photos and video-editing applications

● 256GB SSD Storage Capacity

Provides room to store pictures, videos, music and more

● 0.3MP Camera for Photos and Face-to-face Chat

If you're up for it the Jumper EZbook S5 is available at a 19 percent off, priced at $296.99. Use the code: GBCNJPS5 at the checkout and avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Overall, the Jumper EZbook S5 is a great option for its price and a must-have for students. Take note that the price drop is available for a limited time, so be sure to avail it as soon as you can.

That's all for now, folks. Are you looking to get the Jumper EZbook S5? Let us know in the comments.