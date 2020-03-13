Get the OPPO Realme X2 Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, More at Just $449.99 for a Limited Time

Flagship smartphones have gone out of our hands in terms of price. However, if you're not willing to spend an upwards of a thousand dollars on a smartphone but still want to get your hands on high-end build quality and features then you have come to the right place. You can get your hands on the OPPO Realme X2 at just $449.99.

Take note that the discount is only available for a limited time only. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the OPPO Realme X2 Pro and its hardware specifications.

Starting off with the design, the OPPO Realme X2 Pro features minimal bezels, a stunning 6.5-inch display which is sharp and crisp - best for media consumption and high-end games like PUBG, Call of Duty: Mobile and more.

As for what's powering the OPPO Realme X2 Pro is the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. In addition, it is powered by a 4,000mAh battery so you can extend your gaming sessions by several hours. In my view, the processor makes the Realme X2 Pro a must-have compared to its price. It has all the necessary bits, so you can just order at with ease.

If you're interested in getting it for yourself, the OPPO Realme X2 Pro is available at a 25 percent off, priced at $449.99. Simply head over to this link to get it.

Also, we would like to point out again that the price drop is only available for a limited time only. So get it as soon as you get the chance. Also, you might also want to check out our discount on:

Are you looking to get the OPPO Realme X2 Pro? Let us know in the comments.