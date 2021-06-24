Microsoft's live event is going on where the company has just announced its new desktop operating system, calling it Windows 11. You can watch it live at Microsoft (super hiccupy live stream) or keep yourself updated through this piece.

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 devices, going public later this year. But your device will need to meet the minimum system requirements to be able to get this free upgrade.

Windows 11 Is Out! Panos Panay Introduces Us to a Centered Start Menu That Puts “You at the Center”

Windows 11 system requirements

Here are the minimum Windows 11 system requirements that confirm that the operating system will be the first that is only made for 64-bit devices.

64-bit dual-core processor

1Ghz clock speed

64GB drive (up from 32GB for Windows 10)

4GB RAM

UEFI, Secure Boot, and TPM 2.0

9-inch display

1366 x 768 resolution

DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

The requirement of a 9-inch device may prove to be bad news for those cute little mini tablets that try to be workstations on the go. RAM and storage requirements have also increased when compared to Windows 10, which means more entry-level devices will now have 64GB storage and not just 32GB.

As for the 64-bit OS, the 32-bit apps will be supported on this new operating system, so hopefully there won't be any app compatibility issues.