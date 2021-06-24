Windows 11 System Requirements – Releasing for Public This Fall with a Free Upgrade Offer
Microsoft's live event is going on where the company has just announced its new desktop operating system, calling it Windows 11. You can watch it live at Microsoft (super hiccupy live stream) or keep yourself updated through this piece.
Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 devices, going public later this year. But your device will need to meet the minimum system requirements to be able to get this free upgrade.
Windows 11 system requirements
Here are the minimum Windows 11 system requirements that confirm that the operating system will be the first that is only made for 64-bit devices.
- 64-bit dual-core processor
- 1Ghz clock speed
- 64GB drive (up from 32GB for Windows 10)
- 4GB RAM
- UEFI, Secure Boot, and TPM 2.0
- 9-inch display
- 1366 x 768 resolution
- DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x
The requirement of a 9-inch device may prove to be bad news for those cute little mini tablets that try to be workstations on the go. RAM and storage requirements have also increased when compared to Windows 10, which means more entry-level devices will now have 64GB storage and not just 32GB.
As for the 64-bit OS, the 32-bit apps will be supported on this new operating system, so hopefully there won't be any app compatibility issues.
- Leaked W11 wallpapers ready to be downloaded!
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter