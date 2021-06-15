Microsoft is planning to introduce us to the next generation of Windows later this month. But, we apparently don't need to wait that long as our trusted Windows "leaksters" are here to give us an early glimpse at this upcoming operating system that has been built on the death bed of Windows 10X...

ADeltaX has been sharing quite a few screenshots of the upcoming operating system, confirming it will be called Windows 11. Thanks to ADeltaX (via @ALumia_Italia), you can now get your hands on the first Windows 11 wallpapers.

We can't wait for when Windows 11 is official; but, these Windows 11 wallpapers will hopefully help during this nail-biting waiting process. Are you looking forward to Windows 11 or do you believe Microsoft is going to mess things up? Do let us know!