Windows 11 Minimum Requirements – Quick Recap

Windows 11 is out for free for all eligible Windows 10 devices. However, with this release, Microsoft has updated the minimum system requirements. For example, the new operating system can only run on 64-bit CPUs. While the company has dropped a useful little app to help you confirm eligibility, here is the complete list of Windows 11 minimum requirements:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC). RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB)

4 gigabyte (GB) Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

64 GB or larger storage device System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

UEFI, Secure Boot capable Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

Internet connection and Microsoft account

Windows 10 version 2004 or later

You can go to Settings > System > About, or search “System Information” in Windows and look under “System Type" to confirm your device's specs. If you intend on doing a clean installation of Windows 11, you would also need a drive of at least 8GB to create a bootable disc.

If you plan on skipping Microsoft's set boundaries and install Windows 11 on a device that isn't officially eligible, the company has issued the following warning that it may result in compatibility issues and damages won't be covered under the warranty.