What to Expect From Apple’s October 13 ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 Event

Apple just announced its 'Hi, Speed' iPhone 12 event for October 13. While we would have loved the smartphone to be announced last month, it's better late than never, so we're glad. Even though the iPhone 12 lineup is the most important announcement that we're looking forward to, the company will potentially announce other products as well. If you're looking forward, here's what to expect from Apple's 'Hi, Speed' October 13 event.

Last month, we were expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 12 series alongside other hardware products. However, that did not pan out as some leakers had speculated. Instead, the company announced the iPad 8, iPad Air 4, and the new Apple Watch Series 6 along with Apple Watch SE. Nonetheless, there are a handful of new products that we're expecting Apple to announce this year as well and the 'Hi, Speed' event might act as the perfect stage. Here's what to expect from the October 13 event.

iPhone 12 Series

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup will bring major changes to the smartphone compared to the current iPhone 11 series. For one, the radical design will be boxier, much like the iPhone 5. There will be four OLED display variants of the handset - a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple will also introduce 5G connectivity and a LiDAR scanner on the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. It will be powered by the new A14 chipset so you can expect blazing fast performance. The iPhone 12 should have been launched in September but it has been delayed due to the ongoing health crises and now we expect it to be released on October 13 at the company's 'Hi, Speed' event.

HomePod Mini

Apple is also expected to launch a new smaller and budget-friendly HomePod Mini. It will be the company's cheaper option which will be powered by Siri as the smart speaker. This will allow the company to expand its market share compared to the competition. In terms of design, it will probably look like the bigger variant but we don't have any solid details on the subject and there has been no word on the pricing.

High-End Over-Ear Headphones

Apple is also rumored to be working on high-end over-ear Bluetooth headphones. It will feature an all-new design with superior sound quality and could be called "AirPods Studio". According to rumors, there might be two variants of the headphones and the more premium model will feature a leather-like finish while the other model will feature qualities pertaining to fitness. It will feature Active Noise Cancellation and might come with a $350 price tag. We expect that the AirPods Studio will be unveiled at the Apple October 13 Hi, Speed event.

AirTags

AirTags are Apple's Tile-like accessories that integrate with the Find My feature in iOS and macOS. The small accessory will allow you to precisely locate anything that AirTags are attached to. It might feature AR support for locating items in the room. While the AirTags were rumored to be announced in the first half of this year, now we're speculating that Apple might announce it on its October 13 'Hi, Speed' event.

MacBook With Apple-made Chips

There have been several rumors that Apple the first ARM-based MacBook will be launched in 2020. there have been several reports that the first MacBook to ship with Apple Silicone will be the MacBook Pro. We are yet to see this happen and the Hi, Speed even on October 13 seems to look like the perfect stage for it to happen.

That's all there is to expect from Apple's October 13 'Hi, Speed event and we will be glad if all of them are debuted. At this point, we are mostly looking forward to the iPhone 12 series since it has gathered ample hype for the past six months or so. We will let you guys know more details on this as we get closer to the event. In addition, we will be covering the event extensively, so do stick around.

