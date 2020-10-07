First Batch of Apple’s AirPods Studio Expected to Finish Mass Production by End of October

With Apple having announced that its ‘Hi, Speed’ event will take place on October 13, it’s not just the iPhone 12 family that the company is reportedly planning on unveiling. It could be one of the biggest hardware events of the year and seeing as how that a series of events have happened previously, it looks like all the pieces are set in place for the unveiling of the AirPods Studio. The latest update surrounding Apple’s premium over-ear headphones is that mass production of the first batch will be completed by the end of this month.

Previous Renders Have Shown That the AirPods Studio Design Will Be Considerably Different Than What the Competition Offers

With Apple stopping the sales of third-party audio accessories, it only creates more evidence signaling the arrival of the AirPods Studio. The over-ear headphones are said to offer features similar to what the competition delivers, ranging from long battery life to pristine audio quality while also sporting a rather embellished and unique design. Now, according to Jon Prosser, mass production of the first batch of AirPods Studio will finish by the end of October.

Apple Announces New ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 Event for October 13

Seeing as how Apple’s event will take place on October 13, customers could simply pre-order these headphones and they would be delivered to them in a span of two weeks. However, Prosser doesn’t have the cleanest of track records. Yes, he’s been right about a few Apple launches, but we’ll still advise you to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now. Luckily for us, Prosser also shared what the AirPods Studio will look like, thanks to renders based on previous rumors and reports.

Makes sense. The first batch of AirPods Studio mass production ends this month. Announcement imminent. https://t.co/UvRW1kCNSa — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 6, 2020

In short, we expect the AirPods Studio to feature massive magnetic ear cups, along with a metallic build that should add to the overall durability of the headphones. Prosser also mentioned earlier that there is a USB-C port present, but no 3.5mm audio jack located, so that’s going to be bad news for customers that want to have a wired listening experience. Hopefully, the battery life will be sufficient to the point where users won’t miss a wired connection at all.

As for the price, the AirPods Studio may cost $349, which is in line with what premium headphones offered by the likes of Sony, Bose, and others cost. Let us wait until October 13 and see what Apple has in store for us. Like always, we’ll be here to update you on the important matters, so stay tuned.

News Source: Jon Prosser