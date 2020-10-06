Apple Announces New ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 Event for October 13

While we would have loved to witness the iPhone 12 launch in September, looming circumstances likely forced Apple to push the event date. We believe that as much as the tech giant would have enjoyed holding its presentations for last month, there were some things that simply weren’t under their control. Thankfully, what is under their control is the ability is to announce the date as to when the next event will be held, and here are all the details.

Apple has announced that its iPhone 12 event will be held on October 13. There have been previous rumors, tweets, and other updates referring to the same date, meaning that they were right on the money. As for what should we expect from the event; the iPhone 12 family, obviously. According to previously leaked silicone stickers, we’ll be getting a total of four new iPhone models starting with the smaller iPhone 12 mini sporting a 5.4-inch display, then jumping to a 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

Next, we have the more premium 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and lastly, we have the massive 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is rumored to be the only model in the entire lineup to feature a 120Hz OLED screen and a LiDAR camera, despite a report from famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stating that there will be no 120Hz option for any iPhone 12 version. Aside from this, we might get to see the AirPods Studio getting announced and we’ll explain why. Just a few hours ago, the Cupertino tech giant stopped selling third-party audio accessories from brands like Bose, suggesting that the company is prepping to launch its own products.

This development may also suggest that Apple could unveil the HomePod mini during its ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 event. One reason why the company titled this event as ‘Hi, Speed’ is because it likely wants to talk about the advancements present in its latest 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. According to previously leaked benchmark results, the iPad Air 4 obtained phenomenal results, in both single-core and multi-core test results, while the A14 Bionic GPU not only bested the A12Z Bionic, but it registered a 72 percent performance improvement over the A13 Bionic GPU.

The differences in scores surely mean that Apple will showcase how the A14 Bionic will perform while running in each iPhone 12 version and we can’t wait to hear what it can deliver. As for the ‘Hi, Speed’ event, which announcement are you looking forward to? Do let us know down in the comments.