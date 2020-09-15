Apple Watch Series 6 Announced With Blood Oxygen Monitor, VO2 Max, New Finishes and Colors

Apple has announced its latest Apple Watch Series 6 at its 'Time Flies' event. The Apple Watch has helped a lot of us when it comes to health tracking. The company never seizes to rest when it comes to adding more features to the mix and that is what we're all here for today. Apple Watch Series 6 offers a plethora of improvements over its predecessor. Let's dive in to see what does the Apple Watch Series 6 has to offer.

Apple Announces the Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Monitor, VO2 Max, new Sensors, New Finishing and Colors

In terms of looks, the Apple Watch Series 6 looks pretty much the same as the previous model. However, there are numerous colors and finishes to choose from. For the first time, there's a new PRODUCT (RED) Apple Watch. The new Blue Aluminum and Graphite models are part of the mix as well. The Apple Watch Series 6 offers more sensors on the back, offering extended and accurate functionality.

The first most important feature added to the new model is the ability to measure VO2 Max, something that is only possible through clinics. The feature will be available with watchOS 7. If the VO2 Max levels drop, you will receive a notification.

Apart from VO2 Max measurement, the Apple Watch also brings the highly expected Blood Oxygen Monitor. The monitor allows the watch to shine IR light on your wrist and measure blood color and determine oxygen levels in 15 seconds. It comes with a Blood Oxygen app oriented towards fitness and wellness purposes. Check out more details on Apple's wearable health and fitness features.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is powered by the company's S6 chip which is a dual-core processor based on the A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone. The Apple Watch is now capable of showing elevation in real-time which is great for hikers. The new Apple Watch now also features U! chip for precise location tracking.

Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 6 offers new watch faces. The new GMT watch face shows multiple time zones; Count Up lets you track the time elapsed; Chronograph pro with tachymeter and a Typograph face. There is also new custom artist made Memoji faces with customizable color stripes face. Apple says that it has given developers tools to develop complications. We're still looking forward to third-party watch faces.

Apple Watch Series 6 will feature Family Setup as well, which means that you can use your iPhone to pair watches for people who do not have an iPhone. This gives the Apple Watch somewhat independence. You can control the Apple Watch from your iPhone with restriction features, location tracking, and much more. This paired with the new School Mode for kids will be very beneficial for parents.

While Apple Watch bands are also announced in new colors, the new Solo Loop is pretty sleek. It features no clasp or a buckle. It is made of Silicone and stretches to fit your wrist, which is pretty neat and convenient. It comes in several sizes and colors. There is also a new braided option made with Silicon yarn. The company has also announced two new Hermes bands.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a major upgrade pertaining to the number of features it brings to the table. While the design is pretty much the same, the new features elevate the functionality and purpose of owning one.

That's all there is to it, folks. Apple's Time Flies event is underway and the company is announcing new products as well. So do stick around for the full coverage.