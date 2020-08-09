Apple May Not Host October Event to Unveil New ARM-Based MacBook Models and More, Says Tipster

A series of consistent rumors and reports indicate that an ARM-based 12-inch MacBook and new 13-inch MacBook Pro will be unveiled later in the year. It’s highly likely that shortly after the iPhone 12 keynote that’s slated to be held in September, Apple would host a second hardware event in October where it would unveil the new machines. However, according to a tipster, that might not be the case anymore.

It’s Possible Apple May Have Delayed the New ARM-Based MacBook Models Due to the Hardware Not Being Ready

Even though Apple mentioned during its 2020 WWDC keynote that the first ARM-based Mac would arrive later in the year, tipster Komiya mentions something different. According to sources close to this information, he states that Apple might not host an event where the company will unveil the new ARM-based MacBook models as well as other products. However, before our readers get disappointed, Komiya’s tweet could mean a number of things.

It could mean Apple may not find hosting an event necessary to officially announce the 12-inch MacBook and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Just like lots of products this year, the technology giant may go through with a soft launch instead. While we certainly don’t agree with this decision given that this is going to be a very unique series of products, Apple may have looked at the situation at hand, or more specifically, the pandemic and it might have decided accordingly.

My new source suggests that there is no October event at which Apple is to unveil Apple Silicon MacBooks and more — Komiya (@komiya_kj) August 8, 2020

Then again, it’s possible that Apple has delayed the launch of these new products due to the hardware not being ready, meaning that we might get to see these portable Macs in early 2021. Previously, it was only mentioned that the 13-inch MacBook Pro production would start from Q4, 2020, but there have been numerous rumors surrounding a 12-inch MacBook version too, with its alleged specifications and pricing details revealed as well.

All we can tell our readers is to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now, and we’ll see if Apple actually announces the new ARM-based MacBook models or not.

