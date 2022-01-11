Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Shooter Games of 2022 – Brand New Worlds

Shooter games continue to evolve and bring new experiences to the table. 2022 is going to have a year ripe with shooter games that may push the boundaries of the genre with great stories, new weapons to experiment with, or even just a more refined experience overall. While the previous year had some great and noteworthy highlights, we can always look forward to the future, and there are some very interesting titles coming up with post-apocalyptic, sci-fi, and fantasy settings.

So, what great shooter games are we waiting for this year? Let’s start crunching down the list.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (April 28th)

Backlash over the NFTs aside, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has shown quite some promise in the survival horror genre. The game is going to be the fourth entry in the longstanding series and will look to wow players with its impressive visuals. The game is going to be one of the earliest adopters of Unreal Engine 5, which is going to bring realistic and spooky visuals like we’ve never seen before.

The survival aspect will also have a more significant role this time as the main character will need to be fed well, sleep well, and even stay in their top shape to fight properly against the menaces brought by the post-apocalyptic world of Chernobyl. This game is going to be released on PC and Xbox Series S|X on April 28, 2022.

Atomic Heart

Mundfish has brought eyes upon itself since they started showcasing this ARPG Shooting game which takes place in an alternate version of the 1950s, during the advent of the Soviet Union. The game brings a lot of promise with a varied arsenal and the fact that you will be allowed to turn everything into a weapon.

We are not the only ones who think this title is promising as even Tencent, Gaijin and GEM Capital have made several investments as well. Atomic Heart promises to bring a new and interesting vision alongside a wonderful story chock full of stunning visuals and complex fights. The game is going to release at some point in 2022 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

CrossfireX (February 10th)

This game comes from a franchise that has become a huge phenomenon in SouthEast Asia. Now, thanks to a partnership with Remedy Entertainment, the game is going to come to the west with a lengthy story campaign that we already got a taste of in our Preview! This game will bring the storytelling of the makers of games such as Alan Wake and bring the diverse multiplayer modes that Smilegate Entertainment made so popular.

CrossfireX will be sticking out from the norm brought by other shooter games such as Battlefield and Call of Duty by using modern weaponry that will bring new types of guns into the mix. Of course, whether or not this is a successful venture will be up to players once the game releases on Xbox consoles on February 10th, 2022.

Redfall (Summer)

Announced only a few months ago at Microsoft's E3 2021 Showcase, Redfall will be the very first cooperative shooter game developed by Arkane Studios (specifically by the Austin office, known for Dishonored and Prey). The studio has promised to inject Redfall with its trademark unique DNA while featuring genre staples such as a roster of heroes with different abilities. Bethesda's Pete Hines also remarked how the game will require a more thoughtful approach than most cooperative shooters, not to mention the high dynamic factor which supposedly should make every match different from another.

Of course, the peculiar setting where science-based vampires have overrun the game's island after eclipsing the Sun itself has its own draw, too. Provided there are no delays, Redfall should be released in the Summer for PC and Xbox consoles, so more information should be forthcoming.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (March 25th)

This Borderlands spin-off had its origin with the popular Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC released in June 2013. Just like that DLC, Wonderlands (which takes place immediately after the events of Tiny Tina's Assault) is set within the world of a fantasy tabletop RPG where the titular Tiny Tina is the Dungeon Master, capable of changing stuff on the fly.

While still squarely in the shooter games category, Wonderlands does add several elements that mesh well with the setting from the action RPG genre. There'll be six character classes to choose from, though players will be free to mix it up thanks to a multiclass system, and plenty of fantasy staples like melee weapons and magical spells. Wonderlands is only about ten weeks away from launching on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, so fans won't have to wait too long.

Honorable Mentions

