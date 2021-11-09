Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Replace Spec Ops/Zombies with Tarkov-Style Mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard may have just released, but rumors about next year’s title, which is pretty much a lock to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, have been flying hot and heavy. We’ve heard the game will focus on Task Force 141 taking on Colombian drug cartels and will up the violence and grittiness over past games, while offering more player choice and smarter AI. Multiplayer will reportedly largely be built around remastered maps from 2009’s original Modern Warfare 2, with a new Warzone map being made of stitched together MW2 maps.

Well, now we’re hearing new details about the game’s requisite third mode, and it won’t be either Zombies or Special Ops. According to leaker RalphsValve, Modern Warfare 2’s third mode will be an Escape-from-Tarkov-style experience, with players collecting loot then retreating to an extraction point. Player limit will be between 20 and 35 and the mode can be played solo or with squads of two, three, or four. Apparently, the mode will supported by multiple maps, which will offer a variety of experiences. There will also be a Gunsmith and Bazaar where you can buy and trade items.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Map Layout and POIs Revealed, New Cinematic Trailer Released

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but it seems like much of the industry is looking at the success of Escape from Tarkov hungrily these days. Pretty much all FPS innovations end up being absorbed into Call of Duty eventually, so a Tarkov-style mode would not be surprising at all.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

So, what are your thoughts as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 potentially comes into focus? Does a Tarkov-style mode sound interesting to you, or would you prefer a more traditional Zombies/Spec Ops option?