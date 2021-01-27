Mundfish Secures Atomic Heart Investments from Tencent, Gaijin & GEM Capital

Russian developer Mundfish revealed today in a fresh press release to have secured a Series B funding round of investments for its upcoming game Atomic Heart, led by Tencent. Additional investors include Gaijin and GEM Capital, who had already provided funds earlier in the game's development.

Mundfish Studio Director and co-founder Robert Bagratuni stated:

This deal will help us to move towards the release much faster. Tencent operates one of the most popular game platforms in the world and we are pleased to see them among our investors. After meeting Anton Yudnintsev and our partners from GEM Capital, we were happy to find out that our business practices and company culture align perfectly. Now we can confidently say that Tencent shares our corporate values and long-term goals. We have a goal to build a global gaming franchise with Atomic Heart, and the new resources will help us to work with even more talented people.

Anton Yudintsev, Founder of Gaijin Entertainment, said:

Atomic Heart is incredibly unique. It is a serious contender on a worldwide market of AAA games. Mundfish was able to assemble a truly creative and talented team of developers with diverse backgrounds. We believe that Atomic Heart has the potential to become a big franchise.

Anatoly Paliy, founder and managing partner of GEM Capital, added:

The progress that the Mundfish team has been showing since we entered the project left no doubt that we should also participate in Round B. We support the team’s ambitions to create a large franchise for Atomic Heart and build a company with a successful long-term strategy. We are delighted to welcome Tencent as the company's new investor.

Atomic Heart doesn't have a release date yet, but the game did recently appear in a gorgeous gameplay video sponsored by NVIDIA where we witnessed the RTX and DLSS implementations in action.

Stay tuned for more coverage of this promising title!