Shadow Warrior 3 Officially Delayed to Early 2022 with a New Trailer
It had been a while since publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog talked about Shadow Warrior 3, which led many to speculate a delay out of the previously announced late 2021 launch window.
That was just confirmed with a new 'delay trailer', though apparently the wait won't be too long anyway, as the plan is now to release Shadow Warrior 3 in early 2022 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Shadow Warrior 3 is, like, 99% awesome, but it's gonna be at least 120% awesome with a little more polish, so we decided to give it the extra bit of love that it deserves.
Coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in early 2022! pic.twitter.com/6pEvW5NU2w
— Shadow Warrior 3 (@ShadowWarrior) October 26, 2021
Neither pre-orders nor PC system requirements are available yet for Shadow Warrior 3, but the game's Steam page does share quite a few details on this third installment.
Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.
Bring a Katana to a Gunfight
Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.
Fancy Footwork
Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.
Execute Then Annihilate
Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.
Dynamic Combat Arenas
Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.
Neo Feudal Japan
Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.
Funny Business
Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.