Isonzo Is the Latest WW1 FPS from the Makers of Verdun and Tannenberg

M2H and Blackmill Games, the studios behind the World War 1 game series featuring Verdun and Tannenberg, announced a new installment titled Isonzo.

Whereas Verdun focused on the trench warfare of the Western front (inspired by the infamous battle of Verdun, 1916) and Tannenberg brought players to the Eastern front where the Russian Empire clashed with Germany (inspired by the encirclement battle of Tannenberg, 1914), Isonzo opens up the Southern front with the Italians battling the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

M2H co-founder Matt Hergaarden said in a statement:

The Italian Front was the perfect opportunity for us to elevate the WW1 Game Series, both figuratively and literally. Alpine warfare in Isonzo brings lots of fresh game mechanics to the series, along with the all-new Italian army, facing off against Austria-Hungary. The fighting takes place among the scenic peaks, rugged valleys and idyllic towns of northern Italy. The brand new Offensive game mode puts players right in the middle of key historical offensives on the Italian Front, from high-altitude combat in the Alps through to the ferocious battles for the Isonzo river.

No release date has been provided as of yet, but the game will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Check out the short Isonzo debut trailer below.