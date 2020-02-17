Wccftech Awards – Best of 2019, Best of the Decade, Most Anticipated of 2020

At last, our Wccftech Awards are here - and they're bigger than usual. That's because this time we also had to take care of evaluating the best games of the 2010 decade, of course.

For some reason, our staff and our readers have agreed more on the Best of the Decade and Most Anticipated of 2020 than on the Best of 2019. Unlike last year, when we picked the same games in eight out of thirteen categories, staff and readers voted in the same way only for Resident Evil 2 (Best Horror Game), Super Mario Maker 2 (Best Platform Game), Mortal Kombat 11 (Best Fighting Game), and Total War: Three Kingdoms (Best Strategy/Simulation Game).

Wccftech Community’s Best of 2019, Best of the Decade, Most Anticipated of 2020 Polls

A big winner of our Best of 2019 games selection is undoubtedly Respawn Entertainment, which took home four prizes between Apex Legends (Best Shooter Game, Best Multiplayer Game for the Community) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Best Action Game for the Community, Game of the Year for the Community). Big honors also went to Disco Elysium (Best Roleplaying Game, Best Indie Game for the Community) and, of course, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Best Action Game, Game of the Year).

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Indie Games of 2020 – Lofty Promises

As mentioned before, when it came to picking the best games of the decade, staff and readers once again agreed eight times out of thirteen. CD Projekt RED ruled here, taking home the Best Roleplaying Game of the Decade (Staff + Community) award and the Game of the Decade (Staff + Community) grand prize for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

Looking ahead at the games due this year, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II took home four awards, convincing both staff and community in the Most Anticipated Action Game and Most Anticipated Horror Game categories.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was picked by the staff as the Most Anticipated Roleplaying Game and Most Anticipated Game Overall, while the community voted for Cyberpunk 2077 in both cases.