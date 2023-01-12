Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Platform Games of 2023 – Hop, Skip, and Jump

You've probably seen this before if you've read our other lists. However, it bears repeating that 2023 could be one of the biggest years for gaming, with many high-profile releases coming by. Even platform games are going to have some cool releases across the year, though there won't be any truly big hitters like Nintendo's Mario or SEGA's Sonic. There are a lot of games to look forward to, even from game franchises like League of Legends. Without further ado, let's look at Wccftech's most anticipated platform games of 2023.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe

What better way to start off this list than with a remake of one of the most beloved platform games for the Wii? This pink puffball continues to have a streak of successful releases on the Nintendo Switch, and this game seeks to bring one of its best legacy titles to the spotlight. The game will bring new abilities for Kirby to use and the wide variety of multiplayer game modes available in the original version.

Europa

Europa is a beautiful 3D platformer that takes place on the moon of the same name. In it, we take control of an android named Zee as they set out in search of answers. The game will let players explore the Jupiter moon with various abilities as they run, glide, and fly across various landscapes while trying to figure out what happened to the civilization that inhabited the planet. This game looks to be one of the most beautiful releases of the year.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story

This is one of the League of Legends Story games that is going to massively diverge from the MOBA roots the original game has. In this game, players will traverse the spectacular city of Zaun as the series' darling Champion: Ekko. The game will use parkour-style traversal options alongside a time manipulation ability that will allow you to face off against multiple enemies and find unique exploration opportunities as you use Ekko's ability to travel through space and time.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

After meeting the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra and finding themselves tearing the very fabric of space and time, SpongeBob and Patrick must embark on an adventure to rescue their friends who got lost in the Wishworlds. This game will let you meet your favorite characters from the ever-so-popular TV show series while accessing new platforming skills and various costumes. The game promises to bring back some of the best moments in the series. Will you be able to catch all the references?

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

This game comes back to be featured in the 2023 list because... Well, just look at it! This is the spiritual successor to the Jet Set Radio series that players have been waiting for. This platformer allows you to dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma.

Honorable Mentions

There's more than just five interesting platform games coming out in 2023. Here's a few titles you should keep an eye on: