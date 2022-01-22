Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Platformers of 2022 – Promises and Surprises

Platformers have become a staple in every gamer’s life. The platforming games we had last year were pretty great, but the gaming audience will constantly look for what to play next. Luckily, those looking for great new titles are going to be happy to know that there’s a lot to look forward to this year.

Without further ado, let’s go down the list of our most anticipated platformers of 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (March 25th)

This game has managed to catch people’s attention by being the first open world Kirby game. Its visuals certainly look stunning for a Nintendo Switch game. In this new adventure, Kirby will use a wide range of abilities to fight foes in vibrant 3D environments that mix nature with the vestiges of a past civilization in a series of areas packed with platforming challenges.

You can also have a second player join you in the journey across this new land, so your quest in Waddle Dee town will not be a lonely one. The town will slowly grow as you progress through the game and rescue kidnapped Waddle Dees. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is bound to come to the Nintendo Switch on March 25, when it will strive to delight the fans of platformers.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

The spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio is finally upon us! In this game, many players from the Dreamcast era will be able to relive their experiences dodging the police while painting the cityscapes with graffiti.

Dance to the beat, perform tricks and run around while you take the city from the cops once the game releases at some point in 2022. The game is going to release on “All relevant platforms” according to Team Reptile, though PC and Nintendo Switch will launch before the others.

Sonic Frontiers

This franchise is obviously the royalty of the platformers genre. Not much is known about the new installment Sonic Frontiers, though, except that it’s going to be an open world experience much like Kirby and the Forgotten Land. However, a lot of promise has been shown by SEGA after they have delayed the game and shown genuine care for the series.

Needless to say, whether or not this ambition will pay off will be decided by the gaming audience once Sonic Frontiers releases on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on holiday 2022.

Stray

It’s a cyber dystopia story told from another perspective. In this game, you will have to wander around a decaying city as a lone cat. You’ll have to be prepared to face many perils that will block your path out of the city. All with the help of a small flying drone that can at least keep you company and guide you.

The game will have a lot of platforming challenges alongside puzzle elements for a huge adventure in a dystopian world. Stray is going to be available in early 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Planet of Lana

Planet of Lana seeks to offer a beautiful sci-fi adventure for platformers fans that will become available at some point in 2022. The game will thrust players into an epic sci-fi story where players explore the stunning landscapes of the world while completing puzzles and facing off against several deadly threats.

The mystery behind this world will be one we look forward to discovering. Of course, the developers have also stated that the game will put our reflexes and skills to the test. So our journey through will be a perilous one. Let’s just hope that the wait is worth it once the game launches on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Honorable Mentions

Vote for your Most Anticipated Platformer of 2022!