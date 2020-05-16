Wccf Talks Gaming Ep2 – Epic Gets Unreal, Megatexture Revival, and PS4’s Swan Song

This week we delivered our second Wccf Talks Gaming Podcast where we discuss the hits and misses of Epic Games from their showcase of the Unreal Engine 5 running on the Playstation 5. We dig into a possible return of Megatexture like techniques thanks to super-fast storage on the new consoles and PCs. Dave gives us the rundown on Ghost of Tsushima and how it's shaping up to be the PS4 swan song that may miss you if you blink. Finally, we wrap things up with a discussion of whether we're more excited about the Mafia Series Remastered or Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2 Remaster along with what game or series we would love to see remastered.

