Rumors, leaks, and teases have been bouncing around for weeks, and now it’s official – the Mafia games are coming back for another taste of the action! Today 2K Games announced Mafia: Trilogy, a remastering of the entire series being handled by Mafia III developers Hangar 13. Apparently, we’re going to have to wait for a full trailer and details about the new features coming to these games, but for now, we have the following Mafia: Trilogy teaser trailer.

Civilization VI “New Frontier Pass” Announced, Will Add New Civs, Leaders, Modes, and More

It will be interesting to see what Hangar 13 does with the earlier entries in the series – Mafia III is a current-gen game, so they won’t have to do too much with it, but Mafia was a PS2-era game and Mafia II was PS3/Xbox 360, so obviously they’ll need more touching up. Interestingly, while 2K is keeping details under wrap for now, a listing for Mafia II: Definitive Edition has popped up on the Microsoft store, indicating that players may be able to purchase the games separately. Here’s how Mafia II: Definitive Edition is described…

Part two of the Mafia crime saga – 1940’s - 50’s Empire Bay, NY Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence. Golden-era Drama: Inspired by iconic mafia dramas, be immersed in the allure and impossible escape of life as a wise guy in the Mafia.

Empire Bay, NY: Post-World War II Empire Bay, NY, a city sprawling with opportunity and where organized crime thrives on the booming industries of post-war America.

The Complete & Remastered Favorite: For the first-time ever experience the Mafia II crime drama all in one package and presented in stunning HD detail.

Mafia: Trilogy is coming to PC (via the Epic Game Store), Xbox One, and PS4. 2K is promising to share more about the games on May 19, and according to the Microsoft Store listing, that's the release date for Mafia II: Definitive Edition. Will we be getting an "Available now!" announcement next week? Let's hope! What do you think? Excited to bust out the Tommy Gun again?