iOS 14 To Bring Overhauled Podcast App with ‘For You’ Section, More

We know quite a bit about what Apple has in store for users with iOS 14 all thanks to a leaked copy of the operating system that has been circulating since last year. The company is scheduled to announce the free update on Monday, June 22 at the WWDC 2020 Special Keynote event. According to the latest, iOS 14 will bring a new Podcast app with a 'For You' section.

Apple to Include an Enhanced Podcast App with 'For You' Recommendations and More

This is not the first time Apple is bringing recommendations to its apps as Apple Music already offers it. Now the 'For You' recommendations section is coming to the new Podcast app. The feature will allow users to discover content that is more relevant to their interests. Moreover, your friends will be able to see what you're listening to with the help of user profiles.

As for creators, they will be able to create bonus content for their podcasts which can include behind the scene content or bloopers. Apple is working on original podcast programming which will give the platform an edge against competitors like Spotify.

Spotify added a new feature to the mix last year which allowed users to add podcasts to their music playlists. Spotify has the required resources to further enhance the podcast listening experiencing as it acquired Anchor, Gimlet, and Parcast podcasting platforms in the past.

Apple's plan to overhaul the Podcast app in iOS 14 with a dedicated 'For You' section is something that users should be excited about. The company is expected to announce iOS 14 along with other software on Monday. Apple has also shared the event's live stream link on YouTube. We will be covering the event extensively so do stay tuned in with us. Also, share what you feel about the new Podcast app in the comments.

News Source: 9to5mac