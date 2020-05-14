GTA V Confirmed to Be Tomorrow’s Free Epic Games Store Title; Available Through May 21

In a now-deleted tweet, Epic has confirmed that tomorrow’s free Epic Games Store title will be GTA V.

Rumors about the most recent Grand Theft Auto becoming available for free through the EGS surfaced earlier this week, and EGS official Twitter account now confirmed the arrival of one of the second best-selling game of all time.

The Epic Games Store Twitter account posted an ad for GTA V but quickly deleted it afterward. Luckily, the eagle-eyed Twitter user Wario managed to grab the tweet for all to see.

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2020

According to the ad, GTA V will be free on PC through May 21. So for those who don’t own the title yet, be sure to grab it when it becomes available tomorrow.

GTA V was released for PS3 and Xbox 360 back in September of 2013. Rockstar released it for the current-gen consoles one year later, while the PC version launched back in April 2015. To date, the title has sold over 120 million copies and has become the highest-grossing, single entertainment title of all time, thereby beating Avatar and Star Wars.