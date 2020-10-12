Wccf Talks Gaming Official Podcast
Here at Wccftech, we not only write about games, but we also talk about them too. This is the official Wccf Talks Gaming Podcast archive. Feel free to bookmark this page as we'll be posting all our weekly gaming podcasts here and if you miss one? Well, you'll be able to find them quickly here along with links to the audio-only version for those who want to hear, but not see us.
CD Project Red Crunching And Baldur's Gate 3 Impressions - Wccf Talks Gaming Ep 16
Audio Only Version: Audio Podcast Episode 16
CD Project Red has entered last-minute crunch on Cyberpunk 2077, and Chris gives us the rundown on Baldur's Gate 3 and much more.
