Apple Officially Launches Podcast Subscriptions

Today, Apple has officially seen fit to launch its Podcast Subscription service. Apple did not launch the service out of the blue as it previously sent an email to podcasters that the service will be launched on Tuesday, June 15. The new service will allow podcasters to receive support through monthly subscriptions. Scroll down to see more details about the new service.

Apple Launches Podcast Subscriptions Service, Allowing Creator to Charge for Content

Apple initially announced the new Podcast Subscriptions service back in April at its Spring Loaded event. The company planned to launch the service later on. While the launch was delayed, the company made sure that users received the best experience. The Podcast Subscriptions service will allow listeners to subscribe to their favorite shows. Listeners will receive an ad-free experience along with bonus content.

Apple Music Beta for Android Gains Spatial Audio and Lossless Support

Take note that from the total subscription fee, Apple will cut its 30 percent commission. What this means is that podcasters will get 70 percent of the subscription fee that users will pay. In addition to this, if users see fit to use third-party podcast clients, you can not access the full benefits of the purchase.

Apple's Podcast Subscriptions service will also allow podcast creators to create channels that will allow them to upload a collection of shows on a single page. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details about the new service as soon as we have further information on the subject. Check out more details here.

Are you willing to subscribe to the new Apple Podcast Subscriptions? Let us know in the comments.