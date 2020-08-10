Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Reportedly Not for Sale Anymore

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment may not be for sale anymore, according to a press release sent out on Friday by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

The Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group continues to be led by Chairman Toby Emmerich. Warner Bros. Television Studios group continues to be led by Chairman Peter Roth. Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group, along with our Global Brands and Franchises team including DC led by Pam Lifford, and our Kids, Young Adults and Classics business led by Tom Ascheim, all focused on engaging fans with our brands and franchises through games and other interactive experiences.

There had been rumors of holding company AT&T's intention to sell for around $4 billion, with big publishers like Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two potentially interested in the purchase.

This always did seem a bit strange, though, when it came to the timing. After all, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment might be about to release multiple blockbuster games in the next couple of years, between the Suicide Squad game from Rocksteady (now officially due for unveiling at the DC FanDome virtual event, scheduled for August 22nd), the next game from Warner Bros. Montréal (rumored to be titled Gotham Knights), the Harry Potter game in development at Avalanche Software, not to mention the next games from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of War released almost three years ago) and NetherRealm Studios, as well as the cooperative zombie shooter Back 4 Blood, in development at Turtle Rock Studios (the makers of Left 4 Dead), and of course the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Traveller Tales.

It's understandable that AT&T will want to capitalize on these potential hits before reconsidering a sale in the future.