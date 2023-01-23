Hogwarts Legacy New Official Art Book Leak Details Quest Types And More

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game based on the Harry Potter universe in development by Avalanche Software, promises to be a massive game filled with quests and all sorts of activities, and today we have a better idea of what types of quests will be available in the game. (There will be some spoilers past this point, so avoid reading on if you don't want to get any surprises ruined.)

As previously reported, the official art book was leaked earlier this month, providing new information on the game. The latest round of leaks, which have been reported on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit, confirm the game will have three different types of quests - The Golden Path, Side Missions, and Class Assignments.

The Golden Path Quests will be the main story quests that will lead the player from learning the basics of magic in classes to the discovery of their unique ability that will allow them to take on Victor Rookwood and his gang. Side Missions, which have been designed with player agency in mind "help define who the player is as a wizard," giving them the chance to explore Hogwarts and Hogsmeade and decide if their wizard will be a good one keen on helping others or an evil one. Lastly, Class Assignments sound like the typical fetch and combat quests seen in many other open-world games.

Alongside the new details on the Hogwarts Legacy quest types, the new round of art book leaks provides a new look at The Map Room, which has been seen in one of the game's trailers, and the confirmation that an iconic location won't be explorable in the game so as to not contradict with the Harry Potter books and lore.

Hogwarts Legacy doesn't just promise to be an engaging and deep open-world RPG, but also a great looking one. On PC, players with the proper hardware will also be able to enjoy exploring Hogwarts and Hogsmeade with multiple ray tracing features such as reflections and ambient occlusion.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10th. The game will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4th and on Nintendo Switch on July 25th. You can learn everything there is to know about the game by checking out our roundup.