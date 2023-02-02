Back 4 Blood Not Getting any More New Content, Turtle Rock Moving onto Their Next Game

Over the past few years, countless games have taken a stab at becoming the successor to Left 4 Dead and its addictive co-op action. Sadly, most of these attempts have failed. Many gave 2021’s Back 4 Blood a better-than-average chance of success as it was developed by original Left 4 Dead creators Turtle Rock Studios, but it seems hopes it would be the next great co-op live service hit were for naught.

Today, Turtle Rock announced that Back 4 Blood will not be getting any more new content as they plan to shift focus to their next game. Back 4 Blood will continue to operate and will still be available through Game Pass and PS Plus, but those hoping for more are out of luck.

“What an amazing year 2022 was for us. First off, we wanted to thank all of you for making Back 4 Blood what it is today. With three expansions – Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood – we’ve traveled on a fantastic adventure together beyond the walls of Fort Hope. This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close.

Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games. We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game! Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing. While we may be a bit quieter in the short-term, we promise that we’ll be Back, bigger, bolder and better than ever!”

Back 4 Blood can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. You can check out Wccftech’s positive review of the game here.