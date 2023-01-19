Hogwarts Legacy Ray Tracing Options Detailed

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game based on the Harry Potter universe by Avalanche Software launching next month on PC and consoles, will come with ray tracing support, and today publisher Warner Bros. Interactive confirmed which ray tracing options players will be able to tweak.

Answering a question on Twitter, a Warner Bros. Games Support rep confirmed the game will feature ray tracing options for shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion in the Quality preset. This set of options is in line with those seen in most recent AAA games supporting ray tracing, so it is nice to know that Avalanche Software has gone full in as well.

Hey, and thanks for reaching out for some more information regarding Ray Tracing in Hogwarts Legacy! We can confirm that there will be Ray Tracing options for; Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and Quality Presets. We hope this answers your question! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 19, 2023

Plenty of other Hogwarts Legacy information emerged online earlier this week thanks to the game's official art book leak, such as the main quest length, which will be around 35 hours long, new details on side content such as optional quests and Merlin's puzzles and more. We also got the official system requirements.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10th. The game will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4th and on Nintendo Switch on July 25th. You can learn everything there is to know about the game by checking out this page.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.