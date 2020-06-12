Warner Bros. Interactive Reportedly for Sale, EA, Take-Two, Activision are Possible Buyers

A major shakeup to the AAA gaming landscape may be imminent, as a new report from CNBC states that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment may be up for sale and some other big-name publishers are interested in buying.

Warner Bros. and it’s gaming division are currently owned by AT&T, which is looking to shed some non-core businesses. Apparently, this doesn’t include the movie division of Warner Bros. It’s expected AT&T could get as much as $4 billion for Warner Bros. Interactive, and word is, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Activision Blizzard have all expressed an interest in buying. That said, as of now, AT&T is still just shopping things around, and “no deal is assured or imminent.”

Over the past decade or so Warner Bros. Interactive has steadily built up its position in the industry, publishing major titles such as the Batman Arkham trilogy, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, recent entries in the Mortal Kombat series, and, of course, all those licensed Lego beat ‘em ups. They’ve also amassed a pretty impressive stable of development studios, including Avalanche Software, Monolith Studios, Rocksteady Studios, NetherRealm Studios, TT Games, and WB Games Montreal.

Warner Bros. Interactive has been somewhat quiet lately in terms of output, but some big games are rumored to be in the works, including a new Batman game from WB Games Montreal, a team-based DC Comics game from Rocksteady, and a Harry Potter RPG from Disney Infinity developers Avalanche Software. It’s rumored these games were going to debut at E3 2020, but will instead be announced via some a digital event sometime this summer.

What do you think about all this? Who’s going to step up and buy Warner Bros. Interactive? And what might that mean for the stuff like the WB Montreal Batman game or the Harry Potter RPG?