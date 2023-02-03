Hogwarts Legacy Map Leak Shows a Sizable World, PS Trophy List is a Major Collection Fest

Just how big is Hogwarts Legacy going to be? Early footage shown by the game’s devs has hinted at a fairly meaty experience, but, of course, previews can be manipulated to make a game seem more substantial than it really is. Well, the game’s full map and trophy list have leaked, and Potter fans shouldn’t worry about running out of things to do once the game launches in next week.

The leaked Hogwarts Legacy map, which you can check out here, shows a fairly sizable landmass for aspiring wizards to explore, dotted with dozens of quick-travel fires and village markers. There are also separate pop-out maps for Hogwarts and Hogsmeade Village. Is this a Red-Dead-Redemption-2-sized map? No, not quite, but those worried you’d just get a few throwaway areas outside the main school can lay their fears to rest.

Meanwhile, you can check out the full PlayStation trophy list for Hogwarts Legacy below. The trophy list looks to be fairly heavy on busy work, with the game having over 600 collectibles, 57 sidequests, and much more to track down. Warning, the following list may contain SPOILERS…

Platinum

Trophy Triumph - "Obtain all other trophies"

Gold

A Forte for Achievement - "Reach Level 40"

The Seeker of Knowledge - "Win the House Cup"

Silver

Rising From The Ashes - "Rescue the Phoenix"

The Spell Master - "Learn All Spells" (0/26)

Finishing Touches - "Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game" (0/34)

The Ends Petrify the Means - "Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus" (0/50)

Merlin's Beard - "Complete all Merlin Trials" (0/95)

Rise to the Challenges - "Defeat enemies in all battle arenas" (0/2)

Savvy Spender - "Spend all Talent Points" (0/36)

Third Time's A Charm - "Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times"

Put Down Roots - "Grow every type of plant" (0/8)

Going Through The Potions - "Brew every type of potion" (0/6)

The Nature Of The Beast - "Breed every type of beast" (0/12)

Collector's Edition - "Complete all collections" (0/603)

The Good Samaritan - "Complete all side quests" (0/57)

Flight the Good Flight - "Beat Imelda's time in all broom races" (0/3)

The Hero of Hogwarts - "Defeat Ranrok"

Bronze

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance - "Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony"

Grappling with a Graphorn - "Subdue the Lord of the Shore"

The One Who Mastered Memories - "View all Pensieve memories"

The Hallowed Hero - "Wield a Deathly Hallow"

The Avenging Gazelle - "Complete Natsai Onai's relationship line"

The Defender of Dragons - "Save a dragon"

Beast Friends - "Complete Poppy Sweeting's relationship line"

A Sallow Grave - "Complete Sebastian Sallow's relationship line"

The Toast of the Town - "Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin"

Challenge Accepted - "Complete all tiers of a challenge"

A Keen Sense of Spell - "Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time"

Loom for Improvement - "Upgrade a piece of gear"

The Root of the Problem - "Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake" (0/10)

Room with a View - "Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster's upper study"

Spilled Milk - "Use Flipendo ten times - to tip one cow or several" (0/10)

Floo Around the World - "Unlock all Floo Flames" (0/83)

Followed the Butterflies - "Follow butterflies to a treasure"

The Intrepid Explorer - "Discover all cairn dungeons" (0/5)

Coasting Along - "Visit Poidsear Coast"

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard - "Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor"

Demiguise Dread - "Find all Demiguise statues" (0/33)

Raising Expectations - "Reach a combo of 100"

The Wise Owl - "Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw"

First Class Student - "Attend your first class"

Troll with the Punches - "Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade"

That's a Keeper - "Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber"

Haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy? The game is sure to be one of the most talked about of the year due to the controversy that continues to swirl around the franchise and its creator J.K. Rowling. It’s also sure to be one of the best-selling, as the hunger for more Harry Potter content seems to be never-ending. Here’s the game’s official description…

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. You’re a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it."

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on February 10, 2023, Xbox One and PS4 on April 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 25.