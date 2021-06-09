The Division Heartland and The Division 2 Won’t Be at Ubisoft Forward

The Division fans shouldn't get too excited about the Ubisoft Forward conference that's due to air this Saturday at 12 PM Pacific Time. The official Twitter account for the franchise confirmed that there won't be anything new there regarding The Division 2's upcoming content or even the brand new game Heartland.

Agents,

We won't be at Ubisoft Forward this year, but we invite you all to tune in alongside us to hear the exciting announcements across other Ubisoft titles! The Division Teams are still hard at work; new content for The Division 2 is on track for the end of the year, while Heartland will have additional tests available for players interested in signing up. We look forward to sharing more when we can.

The Division Heartland was revealed in early May as a free-to-play title scheduled to hit PC, consoles, and cloud platforms between 2021 and 2022. In development at Red Storm Entertainment, the game then received a major leak from its ongoing closed testing phase.

You're about to play a whole new The Division experience. In this free-to-play open world survival action shooter, we move from the big cities to a small town American city called Silver Creek. You'll come to know Silver Creek and its mysterious story through a co-op PvE mode called Expedition. Then, once prepared, you'll hop into a 45-player PvPvE mode called Storm. Both modes will have you scavenging, exploring, looting, fighting, and surviving, all while avoiding the most aggressive and unpredictable virus contamination The Division has ever seen. The team feels that we have something really exciting, but in order to make it the best game possible, we need your unfiltered feedback. Your feedback is crucial to delivering the best experience possible at launch. To that end, we'll be sending you a short survey during the test.

Ubisoft already confirmed they won't be showcasing the Prince of Persia Remake and Skull & Bones, too. They didn't say anything about Beyond Good & Evil 2, however, so there's still hope for that.