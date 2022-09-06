Assassin’s Creed Infinity Dark Renaissance and Japan Setting Reveals Rumored for This Week

Ubisoft has promised to “unveil the future” of their blockbuster Assassin’s Creed franchise at their upcoming Ubisoft Forward showcase, and per the latest set of rumors, they won’t be holding back. According to a pair of reports from reliable insiders Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier, Ubisoft is planning to unveil six different Assassin’s Creed projects this weekend.

The headerliners will be the first two chapters included in Ubisoft’s upcoming Destiny-like Assassin’s Creed Infinity live-service platform. The first of these settings, codenamed Project Red, is in development at Ubisoft Quebec and will take place in ancient Japan. Players are said to play as a “samurai-like assassin,” and while players can choose their gender as usual, it seems concept art indicates the female character is likely the “canon” one.

The second Assassin’s Creed Infinity chapter, codenamed Project Hexe, is being built at Ubisoft Montreal and is said to take place in the Holy Roman Empire in the 16th century (the Empire comprised most of Central Europe and some of Italy during the time period). So yes, we’re returning to the Rennaisance period of fan-favorite games like Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. Perhaps most interesting, as the codename implies, it’s said Project Hexe’s story revolves around witch hunts and trials and should have an unusually dark tone.

In addition to the first two Assassin’s Creed Infinity settings, Ubisoft is reportedly preparing to show several other titles. These include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the more “back to basics” game set in Baghdad that’s already leaked, which will receive the full deep dive treatment. Other games likely to be shown include Assassin’s Creed Jade (a mobile title set in China), Assassin’s Creed Nexus (a VR project), and more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but the combination of Henderson and Schreier can likely be trusted. Given ongoing criticism of its work culture and issues with development, Ubisoft could use some sort of win right now, so there’s a lot riding on this Assassin’s Creed showcase.

Ubisoft Forward will livestream this Saturday (August 10). What do you think? Looking forward to the show?