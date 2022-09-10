Menu
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Shows Off a Big Boss Battle, Rayman Coming as DLC

Nathan Birch
Sep 10, 2022
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope arrives in just a little over a month, and today during the latest Ubisoft Forward presentation, the French publisher provided a fresh look at the game. The footage provides a peek at the game’s bigger, more dynamic open worlds, before culminating in a unique boss fight, that sees the Mario + Rabbids crew taking on a giant enraged wiggler while aboard a moving train. It definitely seems like developer Ubisoft Milan is looking to move outside the box a bit with this sequel. You can check out the latest Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay, below.

Meanwhile, it’s also been revealed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be getting a year’s worth of new content, comprising three DLC packs. The last of these will introduce Rayman to the mix (remember when he was the star and the Rabbids were just the comic relief?)

Haven’t been keeping up with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope? Here are the game’s key features

"Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Rosalina, Bowser, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!"

  • Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.
  • Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.
  • Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.
  • Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 20.

