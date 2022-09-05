Menu
The Division Heartland “Coming Soon” Per a Ubisoft Store Leak, Gameplay Details Confirmed

Nathan Birch
Sep 5, 2022
The Division Heartland

The future of Ubisoft’s free-to-play ambitions are in question, as the company struggles to keep costs down amid development setbacks and cancels F2P projects like Ghost Recon Frontlines. That said, it seems at least one of the publisher’s big F2P games is still on the way, as a leaked Ubisoft Store page lists The Division Heartland as “coming soon.” The page has been yanked down, but, of course, the Internet never forgets (click the image below for full resolution).

In addition to the “coming soon” label, the page seems to largely vindicate insider Tom Henderson’s leaks about the Red-Storm-Entertainment-developed game. Henderson has indicated The Division Heartland will feature PvPvE gameplay similar to Escape from Tarkov or perhaps Hunt: Showdown. Henderson also shared that the game will have four modes – the new store listing confirms two of them (Storm and Excursion), but the other two (Nightfall and Hunt) go unmentioned. Whether they’ve been cut, or are perhaps are planned for post-launch updates, remains to be seen.

"Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter set in small-town Middle America."

  • Massive PvEvP in Storm Operations - Fight together in 45-player PvEvP Storm Operations against a group of dangerous Rogue agents, an aggressive faction known as the Vultures, all while surviving a lethal virus.
  • Prep the Battlefield in PvE Excursion Operations - Complete PvE missions, gather gear, activate alerts, and prep the battlefield in Excursion Operations.
  • Progress and Adapt to Survive - Play as one of six agents and select between three classes each match, all with their own perks and skills.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is coming to “PC and consoles.” A specific launch window has not been announced, although earlier this year indicated it would arrive sometime in fiscal year 2023 (which ends March 31, 2023). Given this leak, we may learn more soon, perhaps at the next Ubisoft Forward showcase, which is set to livestream on September 10.

