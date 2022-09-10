The Division Heartland Gets First Gameplay Footage, Early Access Registration Open Now

We’ve known The Division Heartland, a new free-to-play take on the MMO-shooter franchise, was in the works for over the year, but today at the most recent Ubisoft Forward showcase, we got a first look at the game. Developed by Red Storm Entertainment, Heartland takes place in the small town of Silver Falls, but otherwise looks to deliver typical The Division gameplay, as players team up to take on enemy factions and other threats. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Honestly, aside from being free-to-play, I’m not exactly sure what sets The Division Heartland apart. It’s just The Division with a smaller map and what appears to be pretty questionable visuals. Perhaps the non-existent price tag will make the game a hit, but right now, I’m skeptical. Need to know more? Here’s an official description and key features…

"The Division Heartland in an upcoming free-to-play multiplayer shooter. This survival-action game will take Division Agents to a new rural location, the midwestern American town of Silver Creek. It's a quiet hamlet that has been ravaged by the Dollar Flu and become a hotbed of Division activity thanks to the secrets it hides. Select from a new roster of playable characters and explore the town as you fight alongside and against other players."

Massive PvEvP in Storm Operations - Fight together in 45-player PvEvP Storm Operations against a group of dangerous Rogue agents, an aggressive faction known as the Vultures, all while surviving a lethal virus.

- Fight together in 45-player PvEvP Storm Operations against a group of dangerous Rogue agents, an aggressive faction known as the Vultures, all while surviving a lethal virus. Prep the Battlefield in PvE Excursion Operations - Complete PvE missions, gather gear, activate alerts, and prep the battlefield in Excursion Operations.

Progress and Adapt to Survive - Play as one of six agents and select between three classes each match, all with their own perks and skills.

Interesting in trying out The Division Heartland? You can register to test the game out on multiple platforms, right here.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is “coming soon” to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5.