Assassin’s Creed Mirage Description Leaks Ahead of Ubisoft Forward

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 7, 2022
Assassin's Creed Mirage

The official description for Assassin's Creed Mirage has leaked ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event, courtesy of insider Tom Henderson. It confirms earlier rumors that the game will be set in Baghdad with Basim as the protagonist.

Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Assassin’s Creed Infinity Dark Renaissance and Japan Setting Reveals Rumored for This Week

- Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years.
- Parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.
- Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and uncover the secrets of four unique districts as you venture through the Golden Age of Baghdad.

The description, leaked from the PlayStation Store, also reveals that PS4 owners of Assassin's Creed Mirage will get a free PS5 upgrade.

The character Basim was first introduced by Ubisoft in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The game was released two years ago to commercial and critical acclaim. Our 8.5/10 review summed it up as follows:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a definite step up for the series, thanks to the many tweaks made to the RPG mechanics that powered the previous two entries in the series, better storytelling, great atmosphere, and meaningful side-content. Even with the tweaks, however, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still an Assassin's Creed game at heart, so those who are not into the Ubisoft open-world game design will hardly change their opinion with the game. Everyone else will probably love every second of Eivor's adventure, especially if they are into Vikings and ancient Norse culture.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be but one of many new franchise installments rumored to be unveiled at the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10th. According to Henderson, Project Red, set in Japan, is targeting a 2024 release, while Hexe (set in the 16th century around witch trials) has been moved to 2026 from the previous 2025 target date.

