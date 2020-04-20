System Shock 3 Isn’t Dead Yet, According to OtherSide Employee

System Shock 3 had quite a few troubles due to a number of layoffs at OtherSide Entertainment, which had led fans to believe the game might have been canceled.

However, there's reason to hope System Shock 3 might still happen at some point. OtherSide Entertainment's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Walter Somol posted the following update on the studio's official forums earlier this month.

System Shock 3 in Peril as Most of the Core Dev Team is No Longer Employed

We’re still here. We’re all working remotely right now, probably like most of you. Our new concept is coming along nicely and we are really excited about it. We have cool and we think distinctive art style for it and we have that and gameplay coming together in UE4. I know it’s a tease, but I just can’t really say anything about it at this point. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy in these unfortunate times. Maybe even gaming more than usual, I know I am.

System Shock 3 was officially announced in December 2015. Industry legend Warren Spector, a producer on the original game, joined Otherside Entertainment to work on this new installment in February 2016.

In 2017, Starbreeze announced to have acquired publishing rights for System Shock 3. However, the publisher eventually sold them back to OtherSide Entertainment after getting into serious financial troubles.

System Shock 3 got its first (and only, so far) pre-Alpha gameplay video in September 2019. A few months before that, Dave got to interview Warren Spector himself, who shared a few tidbits on the project with.

It won't require prior knowledge of the earlier System Shock games, because we want to grow the audience beyond just the core fans. But if you are a fan of the original games, there'll be some things in there that I think you'll find appealing. There were some survivors in the first two games that we don't talk about too much. So maybe we'll learn what happened to them. SHODAN is coming back, of course, but this time we're going to kind of make her a complete character, with believable motivations. And you'll see her change and grow over time in logical ways. Citadel Station is going to come back from the first game, except maybe not in the way people expect. We're going to continue to try to capture the vibe, the combination of the shooter with light role-playing and survival horror, and stick with that. Going to tell a story in that traditional System Shock way where there are no living characters, and you have to piece what happened and what you need to do together from video logs and emails and messages from some folks off-site, just like the original.