Menu
Company

System Shock Remake Trailer Bring SHODANs Hatred for Humanity to a New Level

Ule Lopez
Aug 24, 2022
System Shock

A new trailer for the upcoming System Shock remake has made its debut during today's Future Games Show. The trailer features the antagonistic AI known as SHODAN as it expresses its hatred for humanity and manifests it with its children, who will stop at nothing to murder the player. All while the AI condescendingly taunts the player.

You can take a look at the new trailer below:

Related StoryUle Lopez
System Shock Remake Brings a SHODAN-Read Letter in Latest Trailer

SHODAN sees this as a "new era for humanity." Of course, players will try to stop its evil machinations. Citadel Station looks better than ever, but SHODAN's threat remains ever present despite the beautiful visuals. The System Shock remake at least lives up to the standards set by the original, aiming for a terrifying experience.

The System Shock remake’s been on quite the six-year journey. Originally, it started as a Kickstarter project, and raised over $1.3 million in the process. And now, six years later, it’s getting pretty close to being released to the public. The game aims to bring an updated style to the 1994 game with an updated vision beyond just updated graphics.

Players are tasked with acquiring in-game collectibles to progress through the game, with no NPCs to speak to, and using one of 16 weapons to combat SHODAN, an evil artificial intelligence that disrupts your progress, and its horde of robots, mutants, and other creatures.

Players can also find upgrades for themselves as the game progresses and healing items available to them that grant bonuses like increased melee damage but come with consequences. The remake looks to remake everything from the ground up to have HD visuals and an updated control scheme. Other odds and ends include remastered sounds and music.

Unfortunately, there still isn't a concrete release date for the System Shock remake. However, we know that the game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order