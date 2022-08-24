System Shock Remake Trailer Bring SHODANs Hatred for Humanity to a New Level

A new trailer for the upcoming System Shock remake has made its debut during today's Future Games Show. The trailer features the antagonistic AI known as SHODAN as it expresses its hatred for humanity and manifests it with its children, who will stop at nothing to murder the player. All while the AI condescendingly taunts the player.

You can take a look at the new trailer below:

SHODAN sees this as a "new era for humanity." Of course, players will try to stop its evil machinations. Citadel Station looks better than ever, but SHODAN's threat remains ever present despite the beautiful visuals. The System Shock remake at least lives up to the standards set by the original, aiming for a terrifying experience.

The System Shock remake’s been on quite the six-year journey. Originally, it started as a Kickstarter project, and raised over $1.3 million in the process. And now, six years later, it’s getting pretty close to being released to the public. The game aims to bring an updated style to the 1994 game with an updated vision beyond just updated graphics.

Players are tasked with acquiring in-game collectibles to progress through the game, with no NPCs to speak to, and using one of 16 weapons to combat SHODAN, an evil artificial intelligence that disrupts your progress, and its horde of robots, mutants, and other creatures.

Players can also find upgrades for themselves as the game progresses and healing items available to them that grant bonuses like increased melee damage but come with consequences. The remake looks to remake everything from the ground up to have HD visuals and an updated control scheme. Other odds and ends include remastered sounds and music.

Unfortunately, there still isn't a concrete release date for the System Shock remake. However, we know that the game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.