Highest-End Galaxy S21 Model to Sport a 150MP Main Sensor, Along With a Snapdragon 875

Samsung is rumored to up the megapixel count on the upcoming Galaxy S21, at least for the top-tier model, which at this point, we might as well be calling it the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Galaxy S30 Ultra. Reports of the highest-end model sporting a 150MP main camera have surfaced once again, along with details about other specifications, which we’ll be going through in a little more detail shortly.

Upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra May Also Support Samsung’s Nonacell Pixel Merge Technology

It isn’t surprising to hear that the top-end model belonging to the Galaxy S21 will sport a 150MP primary sensor. After all, this rumor has been mentioned before, along with other camera details. Also, looking at the fact that Samsung has reportedly begun work on a 250MP camera, it might not be so difficult to believe that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will ship with a 150MP sensor.

Galaxy Fold 2 May Ship Without S Pen Support Due to Technical Limitations

According to more information reported by MyDrivers, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also ship with a 64MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide-angle, 12MP macro, and 3D ToF sensor. In short, the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks nothing short of a beast in the optics department, but you should be reminded that these specifications look impressive only on paper and that the actual imaging results may vary. Take the Galaxy S20 Ultra for example; it has a beastly camera setup, but all that configuration came up short during real-world testing according to multiple reviews.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra’s controversial 100x Space Zoom was also seen as a novelty, which is probably the reason why the feature won’t be showing up on the Galaxy Note 20, and if that happens to be the case, then it’s highly likely we won’t be seeing it on the Galaxy S21 either. Another upgrade coming for this flagship is undoubtedly the Snapdragon 875, which is said to be Qualcomm’s first SoC made on the 5nm process. The chipset is rumored to sport an integrated Snapdragon X60 5G modem, meaning the Galaxy S21 could also be cheaper than its predecessor.

Then again, it’s a good idea to treat all this Galaxy S21 camera information with a pinch of salt. After the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 are rumored to be officially unveiled on August 5, then more news surrounding Samsung’s next flagship will start to arrive in droves, so stay tuned for future updates.

News Source: MyDrivers