Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 Specs Allegedly Leaked – Integrated X60 5G Modem, Kryo 685 CPU, Newer Technologies & More Detailed

Rumors of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 appeared earlier this year, stating that it would be manufactured using TSMC’s 5nm node. At the time, that was all the info we had for you, but thankfully, we’ve stumbled upon an entire list of specifications surrounding the upcoming chipset. If you want to know more about what Qualcomm could be potentially preparing later this year, read on more to find.

According to the Snapdragon 875 specifications list reported by 91mobiles, the upcoming SoC will have an integrated 5G modem, which is a welcome change if it comes true. That’s because the Snapdragon 865 isn’t paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem and phone manufacturers need to acquire it separately, adding more to the component costs and in turn, the Android flagship becomes more expensive. The integrated part is expected to be a Snapdragon X60 modem, which Qualcomm announced a little while back, with its official release said to take place some time in 2021.

Additional Snapdragon 875 specs include the codename SM8350, so if you come across this, then it’s probably talking about Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset. More details talk about a custom Kryo 685 CPU built on ARM’s V8 Cortex architecture, along with an Adreno 660 GPU, and a Spectra 580 image-processing engine. 91mobiles also reported that the Snapdragon 875 will include an Adreno 665 VPU, an Adreno 1095 DPU, and support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands.

Other technologies that are expected to show up in the Snapdragon 875 are given as follows.

Snapdragon Sensors Core Technology

External 802.11ax, 2×2 MIMO, and Bluetooth Milan

Compute Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

Quad-channel package-on-package (PoP) high-speed LPDDR5 SDRAM

Low-power audio subsystem combined with Aqstic Audio Technologies WCD9380 and WCD9385 audio codec

So when can we expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 to get officially announced? Just like last year, during the Snapdragon Tech Summit that takes place annually in December, we expect the chipset maker to take center stage and provide additional details surrounding its SoC.

Sadly, these are all the details we have for you and while it isn’t much, it does bring us closer to knowing more about what hardware Android flagship smartphones will tout next year.

Source: 91mobiles