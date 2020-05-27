Snapdragon 875 to Reportedly Use Cortex X1 Super Core to Deliver 30 Percent More Performance Than Cortex-A77

Details of the Snapdragon 875 becoming Qualcomm’s first-ever 5nm SoC emerged when leaks surrounding the Snapdragon 865 starting gaining traction. While the chipset isn’t expected until later this year, more information about the Snapdragon 875’s core configuration has emerged, talking about the existence of the Cortex X1 Super Core, which should deliver a massive performance gain over the Cortex-A77.

Snapdragon 875’s Cortex X1 Super Core to Be Paired With Cortex-A78 but 1 + 3 + 4 Triple Cluster Configuration Is Expected to Be Maintained

There are reports that Samsung’s next-generation Exynos 1000 might sport a Cortex X1 Super Core and Cortex-A78 combo, and it looks like the upcoming Snapdragon 875 might tout the same. Just like the Snapdragon 865, the Snapdragon 875 is expected to comprise up of one super core, followed by three performance cores, and four efficiency cores. As stated above, the Cortex X1 could be the super core, and the Kryo 685 might be based on it. The Cortex-A78 paired with it is also expected to deliver additional performance.

Like the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm might stick to those Cortex-A55 efficiency cores when it goes through with its Snapdragon 875 launch, but since there are ample months remaining for Qualcomm to make the announcement official, the information might change accordingly. ARM earlier detailed that its Cortex X1 will deliver a 30 percent peak performance increase over the Cortex-A77. When compared against the Cortex-A78, the Cortex X1 will deliver a 23 percent improved integer performance.

Also, the Cortex X1 may boast twice the machine learning capabilities of the Cortex-A78, so according to all of this info, the Snapdragon 875 looks thoroughly promising, at least on paper. One advantage for Qualcomm’s phone manufacturing partners in 2021 could be that their flagships become significantly cheaper.

That’s because the Snapdragon 875 is rumored to feature an integrated Snapdragon X60 5G modem, which is the complete opposite route of what Qualcomm decided with the Snapdragon 865, instead offering the chipset without any modem, forcing manufacturers to purchase a standalone baseband chip and thereby increasing the price of its flagships as a result.

With the Snapdragon 875, a lot of things are expected to change for nearly every Android flagship arriving in 2021, but like always, treat this information with a pinch of salt and we’ll be back with more updates for you.

News Source: MyDrivers